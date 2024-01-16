Arizona State hosts Bona and UCLA

UCLA Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces the Arizona State Sun Devils after Adem Bona scored 22 points in UCLA’s 73-61 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-0 at home. Arizona State ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Bruins are 2-4 in Pac-12 play. UCLA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Arizona State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 64.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.8 Arizona State allows.

The Sun Devils and Bruins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Sebastian Mack is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Bona is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bruins: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

