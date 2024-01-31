Arizona State and Stanford meet in conference matchup

Stanford Cardinal (10-9, 5-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stanford Cardinal (10-9, 5-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maxime Raynaud and the Stanford Cardinal take on Frankie Collins and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 play Thursday.

The Sun Devils are 8-1 on their home court. Arizona State has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 5-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Arizona State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arizona State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jared Bynum is averaging 8.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Cardinal. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.