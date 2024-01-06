Appalachian State visits Troy following Spillers’ 23-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays the Troy Trojans after Tre’Von Spillers scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 91-84 overtime victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 at home. Troy averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Appalachian State is 9-2 against opponents over .500.

Troy averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Troy allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Tayton Conerway is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Spillers is averaging 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

