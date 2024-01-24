Appalachian State Mountaineers play the Georgia Southern Eagles on 4-game win streak

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-15, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-15, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State heads into a matchup with Georgia Southern as winners of four straight games.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-0 at home. Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Gregory averaging 8.5.

The Eagles are 4-3 in conference games. Georgia Southern is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Appalachian State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.2% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Tyren Moore is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

