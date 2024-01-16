Appalachian State hosts Taylor and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Georgia State Panthers (9-7, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Lucas Taylor scored 28 points in Georgia State’s 90-62 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mountaineers are 6-0 on their home court. Appalachian State is the top team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Panthers are 4-1 against conference opponents. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Jay’Den Turner averaging 9.3.

Appalachian State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Georgia State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is shooting 63.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Taylor is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

