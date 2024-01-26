Appalachian State hosts James Madison following Wooden’s 23-point game

James Madison Dukes (18-2, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 6…

James Madison Dukes (18-2, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-4, 7-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Julien Wooden scored 23 points in James Madison’s 78-62 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers are 9-0 on their home court. Appalachian State scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Dukes are 7-2 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison leads the Sun Belt with 41.4 points per game in the paint led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 12.7.

Appalachian State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game James Madison allows. James Madison averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is shooting 64.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Dukes. Wooden is averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

