Appalachian State hosts Coastal Carolina following Spillers’ 23-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-12, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-4, 5-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -15; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Tre’Von Spillers scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 76-68 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-0 at home. Appalachian State is the top team in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina ranks second in the Sun Belt with 42.0 rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 10.1.

Appalachian State averages 76.7 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 77.2 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 8.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Mountaineers.

Kylan Blackmon is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

