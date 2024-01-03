Appalachian State faces South Alabama, aims for 4th straight road win

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Mountaineers take on South Alabama.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 at home. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Howell averaging 4.2.

The Mountaineers are 1-0 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State is 9-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Alabama’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The Jaguars and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Gaiter is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Julian Margrave is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Donovan Gregory is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

