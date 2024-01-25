Appalachian State faces Georgia Southern, looks for 4th straight home win

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-15, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Georgia Southern Eagles (4-15, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-4, 6-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -16.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Georgia Southern trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers are 8-0 on their home court. Appalachian State is the best team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Eagles are 4-3 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Appalachian State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 46.2% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Tyren Moore is averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.