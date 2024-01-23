AP Player of the week: Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht averaged 32 points in a pair of wins

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 10 of the season: DALTON KNECHT, TENNESSEE…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 10 of the season:

DALTON KNECHT, TENNESSEE

The fifth-year senior from Thornton, Colorado, averaged 32.0 points and six rebounds in wins over Florida and Alabama. He shot 5 of 12 from 3 and made all 17 of his free throws in the wins. Knecht had 39 points and eight rebounds in an 85-66 win over Florida on Tuesday after scoring 36 against Georgia the week before to become the first SEC player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1991 to have consecutive 35-point games. Knecht followed up by scoring 25 points in a 91-71 win over Alabama on Saturday to become the the fifth SEC player in the last 14 seasons to score at least 25 points in four straight games.

RUNNER-UP

Zach Edey, Purdue. The reigning AP national player of the year had a dominating week, averaging 31.5 points on 55.3% shooting, 16.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots in wins over Indiana and Iowa. Edey had 33 points and 14 rebounds in a blowout at Indiana, then had 30 points and 18 rebounds in an 84-70 win at Iowa. He has at least 30 points and 14 rebounds in three straight games.

HONORABLE MENTION

Wade Taylor II, Texas A&M; Tyler Kolek, Marquette; Landon Glasper, North Carolina A&T.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh. The Panthers’ senior forward thrived playing in front of the Cameron Crazies at Duke on Saturday. Hinson scored 24 points while hitting all seven of his 3-point shots in Pittsburgh’s first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1979. Hinson leads Pittsburgh with 18.4 points with games at Georgia Tech and Miami this week.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa M. Walker.

