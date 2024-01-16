AP Player of the Week: New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson averages 38 points in 2 games

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 9 of the season: JORDAN JOHNSON, New…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 9 of the season:

JORDAN JOHNSON, New Orleans

The senior guard from Memphis averaged 38.0 points in two games last week. Johnson had 36 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds in an 88-85 win over A&M-Commerce last Monday. He followed that up with 40 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an 83-80 win over A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. Johnson made 10 of 15 shots, 6 of 7 from 3 and was 14 of 16 on free throws for the sixth-highest scoring game in program history. He is third nationally in scoring with 22.9 points per game.

RUNNER-UP

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee. The fifth-year guard had the second-highest scoring game of his career with 36 points in the sixth-ranked Vols’ 85-79 comeback victory over Georgia on Saturday. He also had four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Knecht had 28 points and six rebounds in a 77-72 loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

HONORABLE MENTION

Zach Edey, Purdue; Isaac Jones, Washington State; Xander Rice, Monmouth.

KEEP AN EYE ON

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton. The junior forward had 33 points and 13 rebounds in a 72-62 win at Duquesne after posing 18 points and six rebounds in a 64-60 win over UMass. Dayton has won 10 straight and moved into the AP Top 25 at No. 21 this week.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta, Eric Olson, Teresa M. Walker.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.