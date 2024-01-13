Anthony leads St. Thomas against Oral Roberts after 21-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (12-6, 2-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

Saint Thomas Tommies (12-6, 2-1 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Raheem Anthony scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 81-80 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Oral Roberts has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 2-1 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony averaging 3.5.

Oral Roberts makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). St. Thomas has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Tommies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.