Anochili-Killen leads Marshall against Texas State after 20-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Texas State Bobcats after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 20 points in Marshall’s 68-57 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Texas State has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Thundering Herd are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Texas State gives up.

The Bobcats and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Anochili-Killen is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

