Anochili-Killen leads Marshall against Southern Miss after 22-point performance

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-11, 5-3 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (10-11, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -3; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 22 points in Marshall’s 77-68 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd are 6-4 on their home court. Marshall ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 40.3 rebounds. Nate Martin leads the Thundering Herd with 9.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 6-2 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marshall’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 70.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 76.4 Marshall allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anochili-Killen is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Austin Crowley is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.