Anochili-Killen leads Marshall against Old Dominion after 26-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-13, 0-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 26 points in Marshall’s 91-85 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Monarchs are 3-3 in home games. Old Dominion is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Thundering Herd are 4-1 in conference play. Marshall has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

Old Dominion averages 71.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.6 Marshall allows. Marshall’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Monarchs and Thundering Herd square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vasean Allette is averaging 17 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.3 assists. Anochili-Killen is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

