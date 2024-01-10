Anochili-Killen and Marshall host Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 21 points in Marshall’s 79-75 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-3 in home games. Marshall ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

The Eagles are 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marshall averages 76.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 79.6 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 68.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 75.9 Marshall allows to opponents.

The Thundering Herd and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anochili-Killen is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 14.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Tyren Moore is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 10.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

