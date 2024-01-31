Andrews and UCLA host Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Dylan Andrews scored 20 points in UCLA’s 65-50 win over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 5-4 at home. UCLA scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 3-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA scores 65.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 72.3 Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Jordan Pope is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

