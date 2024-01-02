Andrew Carr makes a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left to help Wake Forest beat Boston College 84-78

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 21 points, Andrew Carr made a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and Wake Forest…

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 21 points, Andrew Carr made a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Boston College 84-78 on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won eight straight for the first time since winning 16 in a row in the 2008-09 season.

Wake Forest led 77-67 with 3:24 left. But Claudell Harris Jr. scored 10 of Boston College’s next 11 points, capped by a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:07 left to get the Eagles within 79-78.

Kevin Miller dribbled down the clock and drew the attention of three defenders in the lane before passing it out to a wide-open Carr in the corner for a 3-pointer. Cameron Hildreth sealed it by stealing Boston College’s inbound pass and making a layup with 9.3 seconds left.

Boston College (9-4, 0-2), which led 40-36 at the break, had won its last 19 games when leading at halftime. The Eagles had also scored 80-plus points in four straight games.

Hildreth finished with 18 points and Miller had 17 points and seven assists for Wake Forest. Efton Reid III had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Carr was 1 of 4 from the field with seven rebounds and four assists.

Miller made a jumper from the free-throw line with 17:26 left in the second half to give Wake Forest its first lead, 44-43, since it was 12-11.

Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College. Devin McGlockton and Harris, who was coming off a season-high 29-point performance with seven 3-pointers, each added 15 points.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest returns home for a matchup against Miami on Saturday.

Boston College, which played for the first time since Dec. 21, travels to play Georgia Tech on Saturday.

