Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Anderson's 25 lead Lamar…

Anderson’s 25 lead Lamar over Nicholls State 78-76 in OT

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Terry Anderson had 25 points in Lamar’s 78-76 overtime victory against Nicholls on Saturday night.

Anderson also added three steals and three blocks for the Cardinals (9-7, 3-0 Southland Conference). His 3-pointer with 4 minutes left in overtime gave the Cardinals the lead for good. Chris Pryor scored 15 points and added six assists.

Robert Brown III led the Colonels (7-9, 2-1) with 25 points and Jalen White added 19 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up