Anderson scores 23, Florida Gulf Coast cruises past Stetson 80-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson scored 23 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 80-56 on Saturday night.…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson scored 23 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 80-56 on Saturday night.

Anderson shot 9 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (8-12, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Franco Miller Jr. added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Dallion Johnson had 10 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Blackmon led the Hatters (11-9, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Alec Oglesby added 11 points and six rebounds for Stetson. In addition, Josh Smith had five points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.