Anderson powers Lamar to 76-65 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce

BEAUMONT, Texs (AP) — Terry Anderson had 18 points in Lamar’s 76-65 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night. Anderson…

BEAUMONT, Texs (AP) — Terry Anderson had 18 points in Lamar’s 76-65 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday night.

Anderson added 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (10-9, 4-2 Southland Conference). Chris Pryor was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line to add 18 points. BB Knight had 10 points and shot 1 of 3 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

Kalen Williams led the way for the Lions (7-11, 1-4) with 18 points, four assists and four steals. Tommie Lewis added 14 points and six rebounds. Kwo Agwa finished with 10 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.