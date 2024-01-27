Anderson leads Incarnate Word against Houston Christian after 21-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 3-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-13, 0-5 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-12, 3-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-13, 0-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the Houston Christian Huskies after Alex Anderson scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals have gone 3-4 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 12.2 assists per game led by Elijah Davis averaging 3.4.

The Huskies have gone 3-3 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian ranks eighth in college basketball scoring 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Jay Alvarez averaging 9.3.

Incarnate Word is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 71.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.6 Incarnate Word gives up.

The Cardinals and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sky Wicks is averaging 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Shon Robinson is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Alvarez is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

