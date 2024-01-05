Anderson leads FGCU against North Florida after 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-9, 1-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the North Florida Ospreys after Zach Anderson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 80-70 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. FGCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

FGCU averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.1 per game North Florida allows. North Florida’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than FGCU has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

