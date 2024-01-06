Anderson, Lamar Cardinals square off against the Northwestern State Demons

Northwestern State Demons (2-11) at Lamar Cardinals (6-7) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cliff Davis and the…

Northwestern State Demons (2-11) at Lamar Cardinals (6-7)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons visit Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 4-1 on their home court. Lamar is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demons have gone 0-7 away from home. Northwestern State is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lamar averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Adam Hamilton is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Davis is averaging 15.4 points for the Demons. Braelon Bush is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Demons: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

