Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals visit conference foe Nicholls State

Lamar Cardinals (8-7, 2-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 2-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (8-7, 2-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 2-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals visit Jamal West and the Nicholls State Colonels in Southland play.

The Colonels are 4-0 on their home court. Nicholls State is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in Southland play. Lamar leads the Southland scoring 82.5 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Nicholls State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 11.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Adam Hamilton is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

