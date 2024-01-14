Anderson and Lamar host McNeese

Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 3-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (9-7, 3-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (14-2, 3-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Terry Anderson scored 25 points in Lamar’s 78-76 overtime win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cowboys have gone 8-0 in home games. McNeese ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.1 assists per game led by Shahada Wells averaging 4.1.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in Southland play. Lamar averages 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

McNeese makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Lamar has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Lamar averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that McNeese gives up.

The Cowboys and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Adam Hamilton is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.