Anderson and FGCU host Stetson

Stetson Hatters (11-8, 3-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-12, 1-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the Stetson Hatters after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 78-75 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. FGCU has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Hatters have gone 3-1 against ASUN opponents. Stetson scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahmir Barno is averaging 5.1 points for the Eagles. Anderson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.4 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

