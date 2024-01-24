Anderson and FGCU host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (12-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-12, 2-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (12-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-12, 2-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Zach Anderson scored 23 points in FGCU’s 80-56 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 3.4.

The Bisons are 3-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

FGCU’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahmir Barno is averaging 5.1 points for the Eagles.

Derrin Boyd is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

