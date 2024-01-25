Anderson and FGCU host Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (12-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-12, 2-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (12-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-12, 2-3 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Zach Anderson scored 23 points in FGCU’s 80-56 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. FGCU has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bisons are 3-2 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Pruitt averaging 4.7.

FGCU is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb scores 9.5 more points per game (81.4) than FGCU gives up to opponents (71.9).

The Eagles and Bisons square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Anderson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Derrin Boyd is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.