Anderson and Ball State host Kent State

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State…

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jalin Anderson scored 26 points in Ball State’s 80-63 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-2 at home. Kent State ranks third in the MAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 2.8.

The Cardinals are 1-3 on the road. Ball State is eighth in the MAC scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Basheer Jihad averaging 7.3.

Kent State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 14.1 points. Payton is averaging 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kent State.

Anderson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists. Jihad is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.