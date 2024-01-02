Anderson and Ball State host Kent State

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jalin Anderson scored 26 points in Ball State’s 80-63 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-2 at home. Kent State is seventh in the MAC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Chris Payton paces the Golden Flashes with 8.8 boards.

The Cardinals are 1-3 on the road. Ball State ranks second in the MAC shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Kent State averages 79.9 points, 12.2 more per game than the 67.7 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Kent State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton is averaging 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Basheer Jihad is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.