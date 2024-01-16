Anderson and Ball State host Eastern Michigan

Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 0-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 1-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ball State Cardinals (8-8, 0-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-8, 1-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Jalin Anderson scored 25 points in Ball State’s 77-72 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 0-4 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 2.2.

Eastern Michigan scores 67.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 70.1 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 73.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 74.3 Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Cardinals match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Acuff is shooting 45.6% and averaging 21.8 points for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Jihad is averaging 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.