Amos scores 17 as Central Connecticut knocks off Wagner 69-68 in OT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos’ 17 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Wagner 69-68 in overtime on Saturday. Wagner…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos’ 17 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Wagner 69-68 in overtime on Saturday.

Wagner led by nine points with 4 minutes remaining, but the Blue Devils eventually tied it on two free throws by Jordan Jones with 12 seconds left. A 3-pointer by Amos gave them a 69-68 lead with 51 seconds left in overtime.

Amos added five rebounds for the Blue Devils (12-8, 6-1 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones added 16 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had five assists. Tre Breland III shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Javier Esquerra Trelles finished with 22 points for the Seahawks (9-10, 3-4). Wagner also got 17 points from Melvin Council Jr.. Keyontae Lewis also had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.