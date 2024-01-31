Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils host conference foe Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 2-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-8, 6-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 2-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-8, 6-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eli Wilborn and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash visit Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Thursday.

The Blue Devils are 5-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fourth in the NEC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 2.0.

The Red Flash are 2-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) allows 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.9 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Breland III is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 9.3 points. Allan Jeanne-Rose is shooting 56.0% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Cam Gregory is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Red Flash. Wilborn is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

