Amey, San Jose State Spartans take on the Fresno State Bulldogs

San Jose State Spartans (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 0-3 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs host Myron Amey Jr. and the San Jose State Spartans in MWC action.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 5.4.

The Spartans have gone 1-3 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Anderson averaging 1.5.

Fresno State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Tibet Gorener is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.9 points. Amey is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

