Amey hits last-second 3-pointer to lift San Jose State over Air Force 70-67

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second left, scoring 16 to lead San Jose State over Air Force 70-67 on Saturday night.

Amey also added nine rebounds for the Spartans (8-9, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Tibet Gorener added 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Falcons (7-8, 0-3) were led by Ethan Taylor, who posted 19 points. Beau Becker added 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Air Force. In addition, Rytis Petraitis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Falcons extended their losing streak to six straight.

Gorener scored 11 points in the first half for San Jose State, which led 46-33 at the break.

