Amey and San Jose State host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (9-9, 2-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the UNLV Rebels after Myron Amey Jr. scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 95-75 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Spartans are 5-4 on their home court. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amey averaging 4.4.

The Rebels are 2-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 2.5.

San Jose State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

The Spartans and Rebels match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Amey is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Kalib Boone is shooting 62.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

