American visits Loyola (MD) for conference matchup

American Eagles (9-8, 3-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-14, 1-3 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles visit Deon Perry and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot League action.

The Greyhounds are 1-5 on their home court. Loyola (MD) has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 3-1 in Patriot League play. American ranks sixth in the Patriot League scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Jermaine Ballisager Webb averaging 6.4.

Loyola (MD) scores 66.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.9 American allows. American has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Loyola (MD) have averaged.

The Greyhounds and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Milos Ilic is averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

