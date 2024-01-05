American visits Bucknell after Bascoe’s 21-point game

American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the American Eagles after Josh Bascoe scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 70-58 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Bison are 2-4 in home games. Bucknell is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against Patriot League opponents. American leads the Patriot League with 15.6 assists. Elijah Stephens paces the Eagles with 5.4.

Bucknell’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game American gives up. American has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds. Bascoe is shooting 44.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Matt Rogers is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

