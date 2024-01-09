American visits Boston University after Mayock’s 20-point game

American Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-10, 0-2 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-10, 0-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays the Boston University Terriers after Matt Mayock scored 20 points in American’s 71-63 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers are 3-3 on their home court. Boston University leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Otto Landrum leads the Terriers with 6.1 rebounds.

The Eagles are 2-0 in conference games. American has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boston University is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% American allows to opponents. American scores 8.1 more points per game (73.6) than Boston University allows to opponents (65.5).

The Terriers and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landrum is averaging 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Geoff Sprouse is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points. Matt Rogers is shooting 54.3% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

