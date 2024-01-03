American University tops Lehigh 75-66 in Patriot League opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lorenzo Donadio had 17 points to lead American University to a 75-66 victory over Lehigh in a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lorenzo Donadio had 17 points to lead American University to a 75-66 victory over Lehigh in a Patriot League opener on Wednesday night.

Donadio also added six rebounds for the Eagles (7-7). Matt Rogers added 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Elijah Stephens was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Mountain Hawks (3-9) were led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who posted 26 points, five assists and two steals. Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Lehigh. In addition, Jalin Sinclair had 10 points.

