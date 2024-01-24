American takes on Holy Cross following Rogers’ 21-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: American faces the Holy Cross Crusaders after Matt Rogers scored 21 points in American’s 70-68 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. American scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Crusaders are 2-4 against conference opponents. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Octave averaging 4.9.

American is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game American gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for American.

Octave is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Caleb Kenney is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

