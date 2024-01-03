American takes on conference rival Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8) at American Eagles (6-7) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8) at American Eagles (6-7)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles host Keith Higgins Jr. and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in Patriot League play Wednesday.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. American is seventh in the Patriot League in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Rogers leads the Eagles with 6.4 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-6 on the road. Lehigh is the top team in the Patriot League with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Parolin averaging 6.5.

American averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 74.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.2 American gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Mountain Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Higgins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

