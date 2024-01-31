American plays Lafayette for conference showdown

American Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 7-1 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

American Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 7-1 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles take on Justin Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards in Patriot League action.

The Leopards have gone 4-5 at home. Lafayette allows 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-3 in Patriot League play. American is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lafayette is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 47.0% American allows to opponents. American has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The Leopards and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is averaging 9.6 points and 2.5 blocks for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Geoff Sprouse is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points. Rogers is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

