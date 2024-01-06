Alston scores 17 in Loyola Chicago’s 72-67 victory against Duquesne

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston’s 17 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Duquesne 72-67 on Saturday night. Alston added five rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Philip Alston’s 17 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Duquesne 72-67 on Saturday night.

Alston added five rebounds for the Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dame Adelekun and Des Watson added 15 points each.

The Dukes (9-5, 0-2) were led by David Dixon, who recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dae Dae Grant added 13 points and eight rebounds for Duquesne. Jimmy Clark III also had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

