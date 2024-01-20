Alston leads Loyola Chicago against Fordham after 23-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 2-2 A-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 2-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits the Fordham Rams after Philip Alston scored 23 points in Loyola Chicago’s 79-78 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Rams are 4-6 on their home court. Fordham is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Ramblers are 4-1 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Fordham’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Braden Norris is averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Ramblers. Alston is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.