Almonor leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Cent. Conn. St. after 24-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8, 4-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-11, 3-2 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-8, 4-1 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-11, 3-2 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Ansley Almonor scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-69 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights have gone 4-4 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 4.8.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-1 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 79.0 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Knights. Almonor is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Tre Breland III is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 9.2 points. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

