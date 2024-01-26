Almonor, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to host Sobel and the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-11, 4-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-12, 3-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-11, 4-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-12, 3-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ansley Almonor and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights host Alex Sobel and the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Knights are 4-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 15.0 assists per game led by DeVante Jamison averaging 3.7.

The Pioneers are 4-2 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The Knights and Pioneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison is averaging 7.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Knights. Almonor is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Nico Galette is averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.