Almonor, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights host the Le Moyne Dolphins

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luke Sutherland and the Le Moyne Dolphins take on Ansley Almonor and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC play Saturday.

The Knights are 3-2 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dolphins are 1-9 in road games. Le Moyne has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.4% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almonor is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Knights. DeVante Jamison is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Sutherland averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Ocypher Owens is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

