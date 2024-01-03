Almonor and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8) at Merrimack Warriors (6-8) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8) at Merrimack Warriors (6-8)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Merrimack Warriors after Ansley Almonor scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 104-71 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Warriors are 4-0 in home games. Merrimack has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Knights have gone 3-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Merrimack’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Merrimack gives up.

The Warriors and Knights square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Almonor averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 80.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.